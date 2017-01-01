Search engines can drive lots of traffic to your website, if your website is optimized correctly.

Meta descriptions Meta descriptions are essential for good SEO. We check the presence, length and uniqueness of your meta descriptions.

Page titles A good page title is essential for SEO and the click through rate from search engines. We check the presence, length and uniqueness of your meta descriptions.

Duplicate content Every page on your website should have unique content. Avoid duplicate content by having your website available on just one URL, either with or without www. Not both.

Sitemap A sitemap is a great way to speed up indexing by search engines. This helps to speed up indexing. We check if your sitemap.xml file is present.